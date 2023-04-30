MS Dhoni Shows New Avatar In IPL 2023 With Clever Oversight Plan; Says Ex-India Cricketer

)PBKS vs CSK: Sanjay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricketer, has commended Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his exceptional management skills, both with the team and himself, in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Despite playing away from their home ground in Chennai, Dhoni is receiving immense support from the crowds, as he is expected to retire after this season, and fans are rooting for him to lead Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL trophy.

MS Dhoni has efficiently managed the resources of the team and has brought out the best in his players, even amidst an injury crisis. The team's biggest strength this season is its batting line-up, and Dhoni's leadership has optimised its resources to perfection.

Manjrekar has praised Dhoni for his cleverness as a cricketer, acknowledging his limitations, and has noticed a new avatar of him this season. In addition to managing the team, Dhoni is also managing himself, especially as he continues to struggle with a persistent knee injury.

Manjrekar expressed his admiration for Dhoni's skills and leadership on Star Sports.

“MS Dhoni is a clever cricketer. He knows his limitations. We are seeing a new avatar of him this season. Earlier he used to manage the team, this year, he’s also managing himself

Chennai Super Kings lost a few of their star players to injuries including England's Test captain Ben Stokes and India's swing bowler Deepak Chahar. In their absence, Dhoni has managed the bowling department well, using some emerging players to do their job. CSK's batting line-up has also looked in exceptional form with both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway exploding consistently at the top. Dhoni himself has performed brilliantly with the bat in a couple of games, where he came toward the backend and smashed a few sixes.

IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS

CSK are currently playing against Punjab Kings in Match 41 of IPL 2023. The Tamil Nadu-based franchise scored 200/4 in 20 overs while batting first in the game. Devon Conway scored his fifth half-century in six innings as he remained unbeaten at 92 off 52 balls. Conway hit 37 off 31 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed with 28 off 17 balls. Dhoni came in the end and smashed 13 off 4 balls including two sixes. Punjab Kings are currently attempting to chase down the mammoth total.

If CSK can win this game by a huge margin, it will go on the top of the IPL 2023 points table, surpassing Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Image: BCCI