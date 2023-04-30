MS Dhoni Strikes Twin Sixes To End CSK Innings; Fans Applaud Him As 'Greatest Finisher'

PBKS vs CSK: Former India captain MS Dhoni entertained the Chepauk crowd with back-to-back sixes in the final over of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. On Sunday, CSK locked horns against PBKS in Match 41 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Batting first, CSK posted a mammoth 200/4 in 20 overs. Dhoni came toward the backend and smashed two sixes in a row to finish the innings.

A video of Dhoni's twin sixes has been shared on IPL's official Twitter handle. The first maximum that Dhoni hit was off a slower and shorter outside off delivery, which the CSK skipper dispatched over the backward point. The second six came off a full toss delivery, which MS Dhoni smashed over midwicket. Sam Curran was bowling the final over for Punjab Kings. Also, note that Curran and Dhoni played together for CSK in 2020 and 2021.

Dhoni entertains the Chepauk crowd

Commentator Simon Doull was left astounded by the back-to-back sixes, while Sunil Gavaskar remarked on the crowd's reaction. "Look at the crowd behind. The moment he hit the ball, they knew it was going into the stands. Amazing!” Gavaskar said.

Dhoni scored 13 runs off 4 balls with a strike rate of 325. With these two sixes, Dhoni became only the second player ever to score 1000 runs in the 20th over of T20 cricket. The only other player to achieve this feat is former West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Of Dhoni's 1000 runs in the 20th over, 709 came in the IPL, making him the highest scorer in the tournament's history in this over.

Image: BCCI