MS Dhoni Turns Back The Clock With Batting Masterclass, Netizens Say 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai'

Dhoni smashed Delhi pacer Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes in the 19th over to help CSK breach the 160-run mark. He was dismissed in the last over by Mitchell Marsh.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a swashbuckling knock for his side in their IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Dhoni smashed 20 off just 9 balls including two sixes and a boundary with a strike rate of over 220. Dhoni smashed Delhi pacer Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes in the 19th over to help CSK breach the 160-run mark. He was dismissed in the final over while playing a shot off Mitchell Marsh's bowling. 

Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Dhoni for playing suck an impressive knock even at this stage in his career. People are calling him the greatest finisher in the sport. It is pertinent to note that Dhoni is 41 years also and could be playing his last IPL season as a player for CSK. Dhoni will most likely hang his boots after the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. here's a compilation of tweets praising Dhoni for his batting masterclass against DC.    

CSK vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Riley Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Porel

