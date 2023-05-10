MS Dhoni Turns Back The Clock With Batting Masterclass, Netizens Say 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai'

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a swashbuckling knock for his side in their IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Dhoni smashed 20 off just 9 balls including two sixes and a boundary with a strike rate of over 220. Dhoni smashed Delhi pacer Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes in the 19th over to help CSK breach the 160-run mark. He was dismissed in the final over while playing a shot off Mitchell Marsh's bowling.

Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Dhoni for playing suck an impressive knock even at this stage in his career. People are calling him the greatest finisher in the sport. It is pertinent to note that Dhoni is 41 years also and could be playing his last IPL season as a player for CSK. Dhoni will most likely hang his boots after the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. here's a compilation of tweets praising Dhoni for his batting masterclass against DC.

The high he gives is unparalleled 🙏🏻



MS Dhoni the brand since 2004 🫡



Thala massss 💥#DCvCSKpic.twitter.com/Sahl9DRobO — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) May 10, 2023

No way 41 year old MS Dhoni who farms all year is the best batter of CSK tonight and is one of the best finishers this season 😭😭🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/1ku4LSJb7U — SergioCSK (@SergioCSKK) May 10, 2023

MS Dhoni - The Best in the business, The Greatest Finisher, The GOAT.pic.twitter.com/tXhVrkgmLq — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 10, 2023

Thala MS Dhoni Show at Chepauk, the Finisher. Chennai Super Kings 🙌#CSKvDC #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wCJr4L9dLS — ɅMɅN DUВΞY 🇮🇳 (@imAmanDubey) May 10, 2023

This is HAPPINESS 💛🔥



We all have grown up watching him hitting sixes and Mahi Maar Raha Hai still gave the same happiness ❤️



I being selfish here but I really want him to play for 1 more year bcoz I can't imagine Csk without MSD 🥺🤌#CSKvDC #MSDhonipic.twitter.com/G9p5fteOL1 — . (@User_Name_007) May 10, 2023

CSK vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Riley Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Porel

Image: BCCI