MS Dhoni's Defiant CSK Own RCB In Their Den, Netizens Laud Chennai Super Kings Skipper

Ms Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings got the better of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling encounter at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anirban Sarkar
MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. The MS Dhoni outfit Set an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory. Earlier, CSK scored 226 for six after being asked to bat first.

Opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 deliveries and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls). Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Mohammed Siraj 1/30).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 218/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 76, Faf du Plessis 62; Tushar Deshpande 3/45). 

Social media exploded as the brilliance of MS Dhoni once again helped CSK in conquering the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)

