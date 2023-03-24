IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings is often considered one of the top teams in the history of the Indian Premier League due to their playing style and their fan base. CSK captain MS Dhoni is also one of the reason why the Chennai-based franchise is famous. After retiring from international cricket in 2020 fans often watch Dhoni featuring in the IPL. The Chennai-based franchise have forur IPL titles to their name and in the upcoming edition they will want to take their tally to five.

The Chennai Super Kings outfit, ahead of the 16th edition of the tournament are sweating out in their practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team captain MS Dhoni is also practicing hard in the session and looks as fit as he looks every season.

"Multiverse of Mahi"

CSK on their official social media uploaded a video from the team's practice sessions at the Chepauk ground and captioned the post, "Multiverse of Mahi." In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen hitting huge sixes with his bat. Interesetingly what caught everybody's attention was MS Dhoni trying his hands at bowling.

Chennai Super Kings is the second most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League and with four titles are just behing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians who have five trophies. This also makes MS Dhoni the second most successful captain in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings didn't have a good campaign in the 2022 season of the tournament and finished at the bottom of the points table. In IPL 2023, Chennai will look forward to boosting their performance this season and win the title for the fifth time. The inclusion of all-rounder Ben Stokes has also brought a lot of strength to the CSK line up and his ability with both bat and bowl can prove to be very effective for the franchise. Stokes can also contribute as the skipper once MS Dhoni calls time on his IPL career.

Coming back to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the tournament will be played from March 31, 2023, wherein reigning champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2023 will yet again be played in the home and away format like it was done till the 2019 season.