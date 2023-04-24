Last Updated:

'Dhoni Bought Rahane At 50 Lakhs And Turned Him Into Peak Buttler': CSK Skipper Hailed

CSK vs KKR: Netizens are crediting MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for Ajinkya Rahane's transformation in the shortest format of the game.

Vishal Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane once again showed his class in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls. In Match 33 of IPL 2023, Rahane played an exceptional knock to help his side post a mammoth total on the board against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahane's knock was made up of six boundaries and five sixes. Netizens are lauding the veteran India player for his impressive transformation in T20 batting. 

Netizens are also crediting MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for Rahane's transformation in the shortest format. Rahane has thus far scored 209 runs in five matches including two half-centuries.

KKR vs CSK, 1st innings

In the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane, known for his batting in Test cricket, stunned everyone with his explosive 29-ball 71-run knock. He played an array of shots including scoop shots, pulls, and drives, and smashed six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of over 244. CSK's total score of 235/4 was powered by 18 sixes hit by their batters. 

CSK's Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad put together a 73-run opening partnership before Rahane and Shivam Dube took charge with an 85-run partnership, hitting four sixes and a boundary in a row. Dube scored his second fifty of the season in just 20 balls, while Rahane continued his rampage with two sixes against his India teammate, Umesh Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja came in after Dube's dismissal and contributed 18 off just 8 balls. 

