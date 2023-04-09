Netizens Troll Mumbai Indians As Mayank Markande And Marco Jansen Perform For SRH

Mayank Markande and Marco Jansen performed exceptionally well with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they helped restrict Punjab Kings to a low total in Match 14 of IPL 2023. While Markande picked up four wickets for just 15 runs in his quota of four overs, Jansen finished with two for 16 to his name. With this, Markande registered his best bowling figures in the IPL, surpassing his previous record of 4/23 for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018.

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Mumbai Indians for letting the 25-year-old bowler leave their ranks. Mumbai Indians released Markande in 2022. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 auctions. He played his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and returned with a bowling figure of 4/15. Mumbai Indians also let go of Jansen before the IPL 2022 auctions. Jansen came to SRH in 2022 and has been a part of the team since then.

Also Read: SRH Vs PBKS: Cricket Fraternity Hails 'Lone Warrior' Shikhar Dhawan For Unbeaten 99 Off 66

I miss this cutooo 🥺

Mayank markande pls come back to MI😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/IaPTErvNf0 — ѕσηαℓι (@sona_xoxo_) April 9, 2023

They took away our Shane Warne... They took away my Mayank Markande, They took away Krunal and now we have Piyush Chawla leading the line 😞😔 pic.twitter.com/dHLcHUmtvA — Chaitanya Kulkarni (@iam_cgk) April 9, 2023

Mayank Markande another player introduced by Mumbai Indians who is winning this match for SRH 🥲 — ARYAN_OP™ (@ARYAN__OP) April 9, 2023

Mayank Markande performing is like jaale pe namak. MI ne isko bhi leave kardiya tha. 🤧 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 9, 2023

MI released Mayank Markande 🙂👍#SRHvsPBKS — ANUJ SHARMA ❤🇮🇳 (Fan Account) (INACTIVE) (@Anujj_Sharmaa) April 9, 2023

Also Read: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande Shine As SRH Beat PBKS By 8 Wickets To Open Account In IPL

SRH vs PBKS

Earlier in the match, Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to help his team post a respectable total. Dhawan's knock was made up of 12 boundaries and 5 sixes. Apart from Dhawan, Sam Curran contributed with 22 off 15 balls. None of the other Punjab Kings batters were able to cross the single-digit mark. Punjab Kings posted 143/9 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Rahul Tripathi did the job for the Sunrisers as he scored an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls to see his team through. He was aided by his captain Aiden Markram, who smashed 37 not out.

Image: BCCI/Twitter