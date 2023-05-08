'Never Celebrate Early'; Netizens React As Sandeep Sharma's 'No Ball' Costs RR The Match

The RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match turned out to be one of the finest in the history of the Indian Premier League as Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma was not able to defend 17 runs off the last over. It was Abdul Samad who stayed till the last and won Sunrisers Hyderabad an almost match by hitting a boundary of the last.

However, the main twist came on the sixth ball off the over when four were required off the last ball and it was Sandeep Sharma who overstepped on the sixth delivery of the last over. Sandeep was unaware of the fact that it was a no-ball and had started to celebrate but at last the dreaded went off and the match that would have been easily won by RR, had to end up being on the losing side due to an overstepping.

Netizens react to RR's last ball loss vs SRH

The netizens on social media went berserk and are also coming up with different reactions to Sandeep Sharma's no ball which cost Rajasthan Royals the match.

Ek No Ball ki keemat tum kya jano Sandeep Sharma . Never celebrate too early 🥲.

Unbelievable batting by Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips. What A Match. What a win by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.#RRvsSRH #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/QGbUyVTQsK — Mrityunjoy (@Mrityunjoy_offl) May 7, 2023

Sandeep Sharma won’t be able to sleep tonight.



Rajasthan will never forget this no ball Fixing Abdul Samad Sunrisers Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ZIvdlfMaQG — Mala Sinha (@malasinhabjp) May 7, 2023

This no ball of Sandeep Sharma might cost Rajasthan Royals their spot in the playoffs. They've lost 5 matches of last 6. pic.twitter.com/q39zNiE11J — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 7, 2023

Cricket is cruel. Feel for Sandeep Sharma. But happy for Abdul Samad. pic.twitter.com/xeabjLlPsT — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 7, 2023

WHAT A MATCH , Last Over

Glenn Phillips & Abdul Samad won for SRH from Rajasthan Royals

Cricket Script is unbelievable!

Sandeep Sharma No Ball cost to RR.

Once this is done by RP Singh vs CSK

Sanju Samson has no Idea. Harry Brook missed#RRvsSRH #SRHvsRR #TATAIPL #IPL2O23 #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/uQCbJE3Zf9 — Saurabh Cricket Wander (@VlogsSaurabh) May 7, 2023

Coming back to the RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals put up a first-innings total of 214/2 wherein yet again openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their team an excellent start and added 54 runs for the first wicket. After Jaiswal's dismissal, Buttler continued his attack and ended up scoring 95 runs off just 59 balls with ten fours and four sixes. Skipper Sanju Samson played an unbeaten 38-ball 66-run knock with four fours and five sixes.

Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad were going at a good pace as batsmen like Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi ended up playing useful knocks and kept the team in the match. At last, when 17 runs were needed off the last over it was Abdul Samad who kept his nerve and won his team the match off the last ball.