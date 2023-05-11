'No Cricketer Except Kohli': Former Cricketer Shares Mind Boggling Stat About RCB In IPL

RCB batsman Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in IPL 2023 so far. Till now, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has scored 420 runs from 11 matches and has six fifty-plus scores to his name.Virat Kohli recently completed 7000 runs in his IPL career and also became the first batsman to achieve this record.

Virat Kohli is the only player to play for one franchise in all 16 editions of the Indian Premier League and his team as well has invested a lot in him. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has come up with a very interesting stat on Virat and has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore has not invested in any other batsman than Kohli.

Aakash Chopra comes up with an interesting stat on Virat Kohli

“Virat Kohli has scored 7000 runs for RCB. Then there’s not a single Indian batter with 1000 runs. In 16 years. A case of not investing enough in Indian batters except Kohli? Remember…half their games are at The Chinnaswamy…", Aakash Chopra said in a tweet.

"Virat Kohli has scored 7000 runs for RCB. Then there's not a single Indian batter with 1000 runs. In 16 years. A case of not investing enough in Indian batters except Kohli? Remember…half their games are at The Chinnaswamy… #TataIPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2023

Coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore's current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, the team till now has had a pretty blow hot and blow cold campaign so far and they are currently placed number seven in the points table. They faced consecutive defeats against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Delhi Capitals and will now need to win their remaining games if the want to keep the equation of playoff qualification in their own hand.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit will now face the Rajasthan Royals in match 60 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 14, 2023. The match will be very important for the Faf du Plessis-led side as a loss against RR might dent their hopes and chances of qualifying for the playoffs.