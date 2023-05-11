Last Updated:

'No Cricketer Except Kohli': Former Cricketer Shares Mind Boggling Stat About RCB In IPL

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has come up with an amazing stat on RCB batsman Virat Kohli and tweeted for the same on his Twitter handle.

RCB batsman Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in IPL 2023 so far. Till now, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has scored 420 runs from 11 matches and has six fifty-plus scores to his name.Virat Kohli recently completed 7000 runs in his IPL career and also became the first batsman to achieve this record. 

Virat Kohli is the only player to play for one franchise in all 16 editions of the Indian Premier League and his team as well has invested a lot in him. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has come up with a very interesting stat on Virat and has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore has not invested in any other batsman than Kohli. 

Aakash Chopra comes up with an interesting stat on Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli has scored 7000 runs for RCB. Then there’s not a single Indian batter with 1000 runs. In 16 years. A case of not investing enough in Indian batters except Kohli? Remember…half their games are at The Chinnaswamy…", Aakash Chopra said in a tweet. 

