'No Need To Do Anything': LSG Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Gautam Gambhir's Advice

Naveen-ul-Haq, the pacer for Lucknow Super Giants, recently shared some valuable advice given to him by the team mentor Gautam Gambhir before his IPL debut. During a conversation with teammate Avesh Khan, the bowler mentioned Gambhir advised him to maintain his natural playing style and not to make any changes. According to Naveen-ul-Haq, it turned out as an excellent piece of advice.

"GG bhai told me one thing, no need to do anything different, continue the way you've always played. So, that was a piece of good advice for me before making my IPL debut," Naveen-ul-Haq said during an interaction with Lucknow Super Giants teammate Avesh Khan.

Also, note that Gambhir came to Naveen-ul-Haq’s rescue when the latter got involved in an ugly face-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli. The incident took place during the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The cameras saw Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in a verbal altercation during LSG’s batting innings. After the match, Gambhir confronted Kohli, and the two exchanged a few words before being separated by their respective teammates.

Naveen-ul-Haq reveals his favourite sledge

During the interaction with Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan asked him about his favourite sledge on the cricket field, anticipating that he would talk about his spat with Kohli. Naveen-ul-Haq, however, narrated a completely different story that apparently took place during a first-class game. Ever since the fight took place, both Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq have been uploading cryptic posts, which netizens believe are their indirect digs at each other.

“I don’t sledge someone upfront, It’s not my habit. There’s an incident from a first-class game. I was on the non-striker’s end and the batter on strike got sledged. The fielder on the silly point was newly married. He said, ‘It’s the last wicket, let’s finish this quickly, I need to go home and finish some work, I just got married yesterday. This was a funny incident that happened,” Naveen-ul-Haq said when asked about his favourite sledge on the field.

Image: Instagram/Naveen-ul-Haq