No Place For MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma As Virat Kohli Names Two GOATs Of IPL

Virat Kohli has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's setup since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. The 34-year-old was picked up in the inaugural auction for a mere 1 crore 20 lakhs and has had his involvement in all the IPL seasons. He has had a blistering start to IPL 2023 as RCB look to consolidate their position in the points table.

Virat has had rubbed his shoulders with some of the legends of the game during his time with Bangalore. He also shares a very close bond with Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and in an interview earlier shared how the former Indian skipper helped him during his lean phase.

Virat Kohli revealed the name of his favourite IPL icons and its not MS Dhoni

However during an interaction with Jio Cinema when he was asked to name his IPL goats he surprisingly didn't pick the 41-year-old. Virat answered, "AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga are the GOATs of IPL."

Virat partnered with AB de Villiers on a number of occasions to bail out RCB numerous times. De Villiers was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle. The former RCB wicketkeeper amassed 5162 runs in 184 matches and is one of the few to cross the 5000 runs barrier.

Lasith Malinga is considered to be one of the most dangerous death bowlers across the world and was at his best during his time with Mumbai Indians. Malinga is the most successful Sri Lankan player in the IPL and is currently serving as the fast bowling coach of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Read More: RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh

RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeepl