Not Just WTC Final, KL Rahul Might Miss ICC ODI World Cup Too, Here Why

Team India's hopes to outplay the Aussies and win the WTC 2023 final has dealt with a major blow as KL Rahul has confirmed that he will miss the marquee final which is to be played next month starting from June 7, 2023. The Lucknow Super Giants captain suffered an unfortunate injury during his side's loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and might have to spend an elongated time on the sidelines. He is the latest casualty for the men in blue as Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav are also injury concerns.

KL Rahul to miss ICC Cricket World Cup?

LSG issued a statement which further divulged the details about the extent of Rahul's absence. The player will undergo surgery in order to recover from his tendon tear and generally, it takes 12 weeks for a repaired tendon to come back to its full strength. But Rahul's participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup also seems to be hovering under deep clouds as he might need at least six months to regain his full fitness if the situation and the condition of the injury demands.

An LSG statement read, "Following the injury to Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the game against RCB, further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to his tendon which will require surgery.

"We are continuing to provide all possible support to KL at this difficult time and are working with him to ensure the best care on his road to recovery. However, the extent of the injury means that he is set for a lengthy layoff, which will include the remainder of this IPL season.

"His presence on and off the field will be sorely missed by the Super Giants, as we continue our push to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. We can't wait to see KL back on the field doing what he does best, and hope he gets back as soon as possible."

It would be a big blow for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team if Rahul misses the ODI World Cup on the home soil. Irrespective of his current form he remains an important part of India's limited-over setup and after Rishabh Pant, his absence will be a major heartbreak for Indian fans. LSG have cemented second place in the IPL table and are poised to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive time. Krunal Pandya has been given the charge to lead in his absence for the time being.