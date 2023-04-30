'One Of Greatest Captain'; Wishes Pour In For Rohit Sharma As Team India Skipper Turns 36

Quick links:
Image: AP and Twitter
Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma today is celebrating his 36th birthday and is also getting wishes from his fans all over the world. Team India's captain needs no introduction and has many achievements behind his name in international cricket as well as in professional cricket. From being the highest run scorer in the ODI format and from scoring three hundred in the T20I format, Rohit has made the country proud in many ways.
Apart from his achievements in international cricket, he has also proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League and has also led Mumbai Indians to five tournament titles.
Wishing his captain a very happy birthday the fans erupted with a lot of wishes on social media.
3 ODI double centuries, 4 T20I centuries, 5 ODI World Cup centuries in a season, 5 IPL trophies winner— Sulay Parmar (@parmar_sulay) April 30, 2023
One of Greatest captain @ImRo45 ❤️
Happy Birthday Skip 🥳
Bring us test mace & ODI WC 🤗
We trust you! #RohitSharma𓃵 #HappyBirthdayRohit
What a picture !! 📸🥵— Jyran (@Jyran45) April 30, 2023
Other cricketers have fans but Rohit Sharma has devotees.🛐
WE LOVE YOU RO 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AjjMnhxV5v
Rohit Sharma's Place in Most 6s List— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 30, 2023
(During his each Birthday)
21st - 523
22nd - 394
23rd - 347
24th - 196
25th - 147
26th - 146
27th - 63
28th - 48
29th - 29
30th - 23
31st - 7
32nd - 6
33rd - 3
34th - 3
35th - 3
36th - 2*#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/ClSowryhp8
Happy Birthday to one Of the Greatest Batsman @imro45— Rock Tollywood (@RockTwood_) April 30, 2023
R in Redemption Stands For Rohit Sharma
The Man who is known For His Comebacks.
Wishing all the luck for WTC and Wc23 pic.twitter.com/nxEyqN9pA7
Rohit Sharma will always be remembered as the leader who owned IPL. Some are still waiting to smell the trophy since 15 years but this man won 5 in 10 years.— 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 30, 2023
Generations gonna admire the leadership of Rohit Sharma ! 💙🛐#HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/XecbIPxmgA
Coming back to Rohit Sharma's current scenario in cricket, he is leading Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 and will face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI is experiencing a sweet and bitter campaign in IPL 2023 so far and is placed in the ninth position.
