'One Of Greatest Captain'; Wishes Pour In For Rohit Sharma As Team India Skipper Turns 36

Fans started pouring wishes at the Indian captain Rohit Sharma on he social media as he is celebrating his 36th birthday ahead of the match vs Rajasthan Royals.

Saksham nagar
Rohit Sharma

Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma today is celebrating his 36th birthday and is also getting wishes from his fans all over the world. Team India's captain needs no introduction and has many achievements behind his name in international cricket as well as in professional cricket. From being the highest run scorer in the ODI format and from scoring three hundred in the T20I format, Rohit has made the country proud in many ways. 

Apart from his achievements in international cricket, he has also proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League and has also led Mumbai Indians to five tournament titles. 

Fans start pouring wishes at Rohit Sharma 

Wishing his captain a very happy birthday the fans erupted with a lot of wishes on social media. 

