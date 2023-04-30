'One Of Greatest Captain'; Wishes Pour In For Rohit Sharma As Team India Skipper Turns 36

Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma today is celebrating his 36th birthday and is also getting wishes from his fans all over the world. Team India's captain needs no introduction and has many achievements behind his name in international cricket as well as in professional cricket. From being the highest run scorer in the ODI format and from scoring three hundred in the T20I format, Rohit has made the country proud in many ways.

Apart from his achievements in international cricket, he has also proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League and has also led Mumbai Indians to five tournament titles.

Fans start pouring wishes at Rohit Sharma

Wishing his captain a very happy birthday the fans erupted with a lot of wishes on social media.

3 ODI double centuries, 4 T20I centuries, 5 ODI World Cup centuries in a season, 5 IPL trophies winner

One of Greatest captain @ImRo45 ❤️

Happy Birthday Skip 🥳

Bring us test mace & ODI WC 🤗

We trust you! #RohitSharma𓃵 #HappyBirthdayRohit — Sulay Parmar (@parmar_sulay) April 30, 2023

What a picture !! 📸🥵



Other cricketers have fans but Rohit Sharma has devotees.🛐



WE LOVE YOU RO 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AjjMnhxV5v — Jyran (@Jyran45) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma's Place in Most 6s List

(During his each Birthday)



21st - 523

22nd - 394

23rd - 347

24th - 196

25th - 147

26th - 146

27th - 63

28th - 48

29th - 29

30th - 23

31st - 7

32nd - 6

33rd - 3

34th - 3

35th - 3

36th - 2*#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/ClSowryhp8 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 30, 2023

Happy Birthday to one Of the Greatest Batsman @imro45

R in Redemption Stands For Rohit Sharma

The Man who is known For His Comebacks.



Wishing all the luck for WTC and Wc23 pic.twitter.com/nxEyqN9pA7 — Rock Tollywood (@RockTwood_) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma will always be remembered as the leader who owned IPL. Some are still waiting to smell the trophy since 15 years but this man won 5 in 10 years.



Generations gonna admire the leadership of Rohit Sharma ! 💙🛐#HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/XecbIPxmgA — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 30, 2023

Coming back to Rohit Sharma's current scenario in cricket, he is leading Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 and will face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI is experiencing a sweet and bitter campaign in IPL 2023 so far and is placed in the ninth position.