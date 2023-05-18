'One Of The Best I've Seen In Recent Past': Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag Bedazzled By IPL Star

RCB vs SRH: In the 65th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis, and Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Aiden Markram are locking horns with each other. The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, and has a lot of significance for the Bangalore outfit.

Virat Kohli's side is still alive in the playoff qualification race and they will want to make their remaining league matches count including this one in the ongoing IPL. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the season is over as they are out of contention and their remaining matches are nothing else but just a mere formality.

A maximum to bring up the 💯



Heinrich Klaasen scored a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries.



Live - https://t.co/stBkLWLmJS #TATAIPL #SRHvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/B6t2C4jfy1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

Klaasen's stellar batting display has earned him very high praise from none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself. The legendary former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and said that it was one of the best batting displays he has seen in recent times. Not only Tendulkar, but his former opening partner Virender Sehwag too was in awe of Klaasen's power hitting. Just like Tendulkar, Sehwag also took to Twitter and shared some high praise for the Proteas player.

Here's how Sachin and Sehwag reacted to Klaasen's sensational ton

IPL is a mix of creative and traditional batting. Today has been a Klaas-ic display of traditional batting. Klaasen’s footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I’ve seen in the recent past.

Treat to watch!#SRHvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/mUVRTRxsYh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

Klaasen Classic.

What an innings from Henrich Klaasen.

Spectacular against spin and one of the better IPL hundreds.

Should be a good game. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Dlr0XFT8tv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023

Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first in this crucial competition. RCB's lead spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had to miss out due to a niggle, but RCB replaced him with New Zealand's Michael Bracewell and it proved to be nothing but a masterstroke. Assigned with the responsibility of bowling first, Bracewell struck an immaculate line and length straightaway and dismissed Hyderabad's openers, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. Much to Hyderabad's rescue, their wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen had his way of dealing with the dominant RCB bowlers who had almost suffocated SRH's batsmen. Klaasen ended up scoring 104 off 51 deliveries. The Proteas player hit 8 boundaries and 6 maximums and ensured that Hyderabad have a competitive total on the board that can challenge the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, the powerful trinity of RCB's lineup. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored at a staggering strike rate of 203.92 which completely derailed RCB's bowling.