'One Of The Most Disappointing Parts For DC Was Prithvi Shaw': Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals have had a forgetful IPL as they became the first team to be driven out of the tournament. Despite having a competitive squad at their disposal, they have failed to execute their plans this time. Delhi’s assistant coach, Shane Watson, reflected on their poor season.

Delhi had put enormous expectations on Prithvi Shaw, who is among the most talented young batsman to have emerged in recent times. The 23-year-old hasn’t really lived up to the bill, as it has been an awful season for the player. He has amassed a mere 101 runs in seven matches, and his failure to put in assuring performances proved to have dented Delhi’s chances big time.

Shane Watson reveals Prithvi Shaw has been a disappointment

Watson admitted Shaw has had a disappointing IPL this time.

"One of the most disappointing parts for DC this season was Prithvi Shaw. He's one of the most beautiful batters to watch and take down the best bowling with the skills that he's got.

"And knowing that we gave him a big stretch to find his feet. We also knew he has been a little bit inconsistent as well in the past few years."

"But missing out on a few games, he really centralised and focussed on what direction he wants to go. Because he's so incredibly skilled with the bat in hand he needs to bring every part of the game together."

The former Australian all-rounder further added, "He should be dominating international cricket. But sometime it takes people some time to navigate how they can do that consistently. He certainly had an extra bit of fire in his belly the other day."

Watson also revealed the surface that the Arun Jaitley stadium hasn't been suitable for them.

"As we saw when we are able to play in good, traditional cricket wicket, true surface, ball doesn't really turn a lot but is going through nicely we saw what can happen with our overseas players, Prithvi that's our strength.

"But we come here to Delhi unfortunately with the amount of cricket being played on this wicket block, it's very dry and doesn't have much grass, which exposes the set up of our batting at the moment. Hopefully, the conditions will be a bit more suitable for our team."