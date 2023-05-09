Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik put forward an important question in his recent tweet. Kartik took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and shared an image of Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma’s last over no-ball during Match 52 of Indian Premier League 2023. The former India spinner highlighted how Sandeep was penalized for bowling a no-ball, but Sunrisers Hyderabad Marco Jansen casually walked out of the crease before the ball was bowled.

“Yes the bowler is not supposed to transgress the line & gets penalised... But what about non strikers who constantly wander off whether under pressure or otherwise.. something has to be a deterrent, penalty runs,dot ball something otherwise this will continue....unfair..,” Murali Kartik’s tweet read.

Yes the bowler is not supposed to transgress the line&gets penalised... But what about non strikers who constantly wander off whether under pressure or otherwise.. something has to be a deterrent, penalty runs,dot ball something otherwise this will continue....unfair..#mytwocents pic.twitter.com/wfQv3mlBVo — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 8, 2023

RR vs SRH: Highest ever run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Bowling the final over of the 215-run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the visiting side at Jaipur needed five runs to win off the last ball. As Sandeep Sharma delivered the ball, the umpire called for a no-ball due to overstepping. SRH’s Abdul Samad then smashed a six off the last legal ball of the over to take his team through to the win.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, Rajasthan Royals hit 214/2, courtesy of a combined effort by the top-three batsmen. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit five fours and two six, scoring 35 off 18 before perishing. While Jos Buttler returned to form with a knock of 95 runs in 59 balls, Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 66 off 38.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Anmolpreet Singh hit 33 off 25 for SRH, before Abhishek Sharma notched up a 34-ball 55. Rahul Tripathi made a notable contribution of 47 off 29 before Heinrich Klaasen scored 26 off 12. SRH’s chase received a much-required boost after Glenn Phillips hit just 25 runs in 7 balls, as Samad remained not out on 17 off 7.

SRH clinched multiple records with their stellar win over RR in IPL 2023 Match 52. This was the joint third-highest run chase in the IPL history. At the same time, it was the highest target ever chased by the 2016 IPL champions.