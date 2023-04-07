'I'll Fly Out To India': England Star Yet To Receive ECB Clearance For IPL 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 kicked off a week ago with ecstatic celebrations, as the tournament returned to its home and away format. While the chance to see some of the biggest global cricketers playing in IPL 2023 left fans in ecstasy, cricket lovers were also concerned about player injuries. One of the top cricket superstars who was among the injury concerns was Liam Livingstone, who is expected to join the Punjab Kings squad later this week after receiving clearance from the ECB.

Liam Livingstone injured his knee while making his Test debut for England and Pakistan in December 2022. While he has been out of action for almost four months now, he is said to have suffered another flare-up of the ankle injury he sustained in the Hundred last year. However, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo, PBKS expect the star all-rounder to their squad for IPL 2023 on April 11, a day after their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Is Liam Livingstone set to join SRH squad later this week?

Speaking on LancsTV's coverage of Lancashire's opening County Championship fixture against Surrey, Livingstone revealed he will soon fly out to India and start competing again. "[I'm] getting there, finally. It's been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again”.

The 29-year-old admitted he has been feeling much better after taking injections midway last week. “It's settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That's probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now,” he added.

He further mentioned that he got over his ankle injury to play in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but felt niggly on his knee. To his dismay, he sorted out the knee injury, but his ankle injury flared up again. Hopefully they're both under control now and it'll be nice to get back playing finally. It's been a difficult couple of months, but finally now I'm like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again,” Livingstone said.

IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's stellar show for Punjab Kings last season

The 29-year-old all-rounder made his IPL debut with RR in 2019, before getting roped in by Punjab Kings in 2021 for a whopping INR 11.50 crore. Since then, he has played 19 games for the franchise, scoring 479 runs and smashing four half-centuries. Interestingly, all of his four fifties came during the 2022 season, when he smashed 437 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 182.08 to finish as Punjab’s second-highest run-scorer.