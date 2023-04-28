Last Updated:

PBKS Vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Punjab Kings By 57 Runs

PBKS vs LSG Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are all set to clash in match number 38 of IPL 2023. The PBKS vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of LSG vs PBKS IPL match today at the PCA stadium.

IPL 2023
 
PBKS vs LSG live score IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Score IPL match score

Image: BCCI/IPL

23:31 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 57 runs

Yash Thakur has now registered a four wicket haul as he dismisses Shahrukh Khan. Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 57 runs

23:22 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: Another wicket down for the home side

Yash Thakur picks up his second of the evening as KL Rahiule takes a regulation catch.

23:15 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: Sam Curran fails to shine

Naveen-ul-Haq brings up his second wicket as Sam Curran departs for 21.

23:05 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: Ravi Bishnoi strikes again

Liam Livingstone departs as Ravi Bishnoi traps him in front of the wicket

22:52 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: Punjab four down

Ravi Bishnoi removes Atharva Taide as he takes a catch on his own delivery.

22:09 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: Prabhsimran Singh departs

Naveen-ul-Haq removes Prabhsimran Singh

21:45 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: Shikhar Dhawan fails to create an impact

Marcus Stoinis picks up the prized wicket of Shikhar Dhawan

21:36 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: Punjab Kings need 258 runs to win

PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: It has been an onslaught by the batters of Lucknow Super Giants. They have registered a score of 257 and Punjab need 258 runs to win this meatch

21:18 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: Nicholas Pooran departs after a magnificent innings

Nicholas Pooran departs after an excellent 19 ball 45

21:18 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: LSg cross the 250 run mark

Lucknow have now posted the second-highest score in the history of  IPL

20:29 IST, April 28th 2023
IPL live score: LSG on a roll

Lucknow are aiming to post a massive score on the board.

20:01 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Kyle Mayers CAUGHT OUT!

After a stunning performance, Kyle Mayers gets caught courtesy to Skipper Shikhar Dhawan. LSG 74/2 

19:57 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Take a bow, Mayers!

Kyle Mayers smashes a half-century in just 20 balls. Take a bow, sir.

19:54 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Mayers is Raging fire!

Kyle Mayers is striking hard as he sent an 83-meter six and a four off the boundaries.

19:51 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Kagiso Rabada strikes back! Sent KL Rahul back to the zone

Kagiso Rabada strikes with fire as KL Rahul gets caught out by Shahrukh Khan

19:48 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Kagiso Rabada arrives in third over, KL Rahul SMASHES a six in the stands

Kagiso Rabada enters and KL Rahul sent the ball into the stands with a six!

19:45 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Kyle Mayers STRIKES in a free hit!

Taking advantage of a free hit, Kyle Mayers smashed a Six into the stands. LSG stands at 31 runs with no losses. 

19:41 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Three boundaries in one over; LSG 19-0

The Arshdeep Singh magic did not work out as Kyle Mayers smashed three boundaries. Lucknow stands 19-0 after two overs.

19:37 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: 2 runs in first over with no losses

Punjab bowler Gurnoor Brar did not let batsmen KL Rahul and Mayers score more than two runs

19:21 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Match to begin shortly

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants would begin shortly.

19:17 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players

 Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra

19:17 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings Impact Players

 Punjab Kings Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short

19:12 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

19:11 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings Playing XI

 Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

19:10 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Baltej Singh to make debut for Punjab Kings

Baltej Singh to make debut for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants 

19:06 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan returns as captain for Punjab

Shikhar Dhawan has returned as captain for Punjab Kings and will open the batting against Lucknow Super Giants. 

19:03 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2023 LIVE: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl

Punjab Kings have won the toss in Mohali and have opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants. 

18:57 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG live score: will Mark Wood a big miss

Mark Wood has returned to UK for the birth of his child and it remains to be seen how LSG cope without him.

18:31 IST, April 28th 2023
PBKS vs LSG: Toss at 7 PM in Mohali

Toss at 7 PM in Mohali between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants 

17:58 IST, April 28th 2023
What's the pitch report from Mohali?

The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will basically help the batsmen and any total over 180 is easily chasable at this ground. 

