PBKS Vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Punjab Kings By 57 Runs

Image: BCCI/IPL
Yash Thakur has now registered a four wicket haul as he dismisses Shahrukh Khan. Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 57 runs
Yash Thakur picks up his second of the evening as KL Rahiule takes a regulation catch.
Naveen-ul-Haq brings up his second wicket as Sam Curran departs for 21.
Liam Livingstone departs as Ravi Bishnoi traps him in front of the wicket
Ravi Bishnoi removes Atharva Taide as he takes a catch on his own delivery.
Naveen-ul-Haq removes Prabhsimran Singh
Marcus Stoinis picks up the prized wicket of Shikhar Dhawan
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL Score: It has been an onslaught by the batters of Lucknow Super Giants. They have registered a score of 257 and Punjab need 258 runs to win this meatch
Nicholas Pooran departs after an excellent 19 ball 45
Lucknow have now posted the second-highest score in the history of IPL
Lucknow are aiming to post a massive score on the board.
After a stunning performance, Kyle Mayers gets caught courtesy to Skipper Shikhar Dhawan. LSG 74/2
Kyle Mayers smashes a half-century in just 20 balls. Take a bow, sir.
Kyle Mayers is striking hard as he sent an 83-meter six and a four off the boundaries.
Kagiso Rabada strikes with fire as KL Rahul gets caught out by Shahrukh Khan
Kagiso Rabada enters and KL Rahul sent the ball into the stands with a six!
Taking advantage of a free hit, Kyle Mayers smashed a Six into the stands. LSG stands at 31 runs with no losses.
The Arshdeep Singh magic did not work out as Kyle Mayers smashed three boundaries. Lucknow stands 19-0 after two overs.
Punjab bowler Gurnoor Brar did not let batsmen KL Rahul and Mayers score more than two runs
The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants would begin shortly.
Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra
Punjab Kings Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Baltej Singh to make debut for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants
Shikhar Dhawan has returned as captain for Punjab Kings and will open the batting against Lucknow Super Giants.
Punjab Kings have won the toss in Mohali and have opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.
Mark Wood has returned to UK for the birth of his child and it remains to be seen how LSG cope without him.
Toss at 7 PM in Mohali between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants
The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will basically help the batsmen and any total over 180 is easily chasable at this ground.