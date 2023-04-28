Quick links:
The extremely competitive IPL 2023 season has reached match number 38. In today's fixture, PBKS will take on LSG at the PCA stadium, Mohali. Both the teams are on level terms at the points table, thus, the matchup presents the opportunity for both to get into the top 3.
Following the tough loss against Gujarat Titans, the team of Lucknow Super Giants will grace the field after almost a week's hiatus. KL Rahul, who again will be under the scrutiny of his skeptics, might play to prove a point. PBKS on the other hand have a winning momentum going on and would like to continue the same to make further progress. However, ahead of the match, the biggest question is, will Shikhar Dhawan play today? The contest promises some exhilarating mini battles like KL Rahul vs. Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone vs. Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis vs. Arshdeep Singh, etc. Thus, with so much intrigue associated with the contest, let's get a hold of the pre-match prerequisites.
The Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have come across twice in the coveted tournament. Both won one apiece. Thus, it is 1-1, when it comes to the head-to-head battle.
Here's the PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction:
The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will likely assist the batsmen. The ball will come nicely onto the bat, so top-order batsmen will likely make big scores once they get their eye in. Spinners may get some assistance from the surface, but overall, it’s a good surface to bat on.
You can catch the live telecast of PBKS vs LSG match on the Star Sports Network India. To PBKS vs LSG live streaming will take place on the JIo Cinema platform.
