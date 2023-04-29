PBKS vs LSG: Shikhar Dhawan admits to huge error in Punjab Kings team that 'backfired'

Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of the Punjab Kings, admitted to a strategic mistake during their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023. Despite returning to the Playing XI after three consecutive absences due to a shoulder injury, Dhawan took full responsibility for benching spinner Harpreet Brar in favor of debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar. The move backfired, as Gurnoor gave away 40 runs in the second and third overs, while Harpreet's four wickets had come at an economy rate of 7.22 this season.

Even though Dhawan tried his overseas all-rounders, Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone, for an over each in Harpreet's absence, it didn't yield any positive results. Dhawan acknowledged that the Super Giants captain, KL Rahul, didn't make the same mistake and played their premier spinners. Punjab Kings lost the match by 56 runs, making it their fourth defeat of the season.

“I feel that the strategy to play with one extra fast bowler backfired whereas KL [Rahul] used an extra spinner. I tried to change something and it didn’t work but that’s all right. It’s good learning for me and we’ll come back better and stronger,” Dhawan told Star Sports after the match.

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants Race To Second Spot Of IPL 2023 Points Table, Defeat Punjab Kings

Barring Rahul Chahar, all the other six bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. The usually frugal Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in four overs and Kagiso Rabada gave away 52 runs in four overs although he had two wickets to show for his efforts. The total was also the highest of the season and six runs shy of 263, the highest-ever total in IPL history achieved by RCB back in 2013 when Chris Gayle played his epic 175-run knock.

The Punjab Kings team is currently in sixth place on the points table and has a short turnaround time to regroup and strategize for their next match against Chennai Super Kings. The match is scheduled to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Punjab have not won since 2012.

Also Read: PBKS Team: Punjab Kings Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

Punjab Kings' remaining fixtures

Match 9: April 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 PM IST

Match 10: May 3, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST

Match 11: May 8, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

Match 12: May 13, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST

Match 13: May 17, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST

Match 14: May 19, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST

Image: BCCI

