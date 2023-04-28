PBKS Vs LSG: Will Shikhar Dhawan Return To Punjab Kings' Playing XI? Here's What We Know

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: After defeating Mumbai Indians in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings will be up against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in match 38 of the IPL 2023. In the much-awaited clash in Mohali, the PBKS team will be hoping for the return of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan who sustained a shoulder injury against Gujarat Titans and was ruled out from the team's previous matches. In Dhawan's absence all-rounder Sam Curran had been leading the team in his absence.

As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan might return in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batsman can also be seen batting in the Punjab Kings net session. The franchise posted a video for the same on their official Instagram handle.

What's Shikhar Dhawan's fitness update ahead of the LSG clash?

Shikhar Dhawan so far has made 233 runs in the ongoing IPL 2023 and has two fifty-plus scores to his name. His average during the current edition of the tournament is 116.50 whereas his strike rate for the same is 146.54.

PBKS vs LSG: Match Preview

In match number 38 of the 16th edition of the IPL all the eyes will be on the Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul who has not delivered as per the expectations and has also been playing with a slow strike rate. Rahul till now has scored 262 runs in seven matches at a dismal strike rate of 113.91. The LSG captain though has also come up with three fifty-plus scores.

Punjab Kings on the other hand pulled off a brilliant victory against the Mumbai Indians in their last match and Arshdeep Singh was the star of that clash. Arshdeep closed the game with figures of 4/29. The young left-arm pacer rattled MI batsmen Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera with his toe-crushing yorkers which later also broke the stumps.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins out of seven matches whereas on the other hand, Punjab Kings stand in sixth place with four wins out of seven games but with a lesser net run rate than LSG.