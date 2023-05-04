PBKS Vs MI: Ishan Kishan Credits 'Home Made Food' Behind His Six Hitting Ability In IPL

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan's knock of 75 runs off just 41 balls was the main reason behind MI's successful run chase against Punjab Kings in match 46 of IPL 2023. Ishan's innings came when the visitors had lost their captain for a duck and firstly added 54 runs off 33 with Cameron Green and then did a solid 116-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket, which not only took them out of danger but also was the biggest reason of their victory.

Now, Ishan Kishan also explained what is the main reason for his six-hitting ability and has credited the homemade food for the same. "I think fitness is very important. We keep on training hard. We also try to work out during the match. Credit goes to mom's food as it is important to eat well", Ishan said after the match.

Coming back to the match PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings batting first posted a gigantic total of 213/3 wherein Liam Livingstone was the anchor of the innings and played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 195.24. His innings included seven fours and four sixes. Livingstone also did an unbeaten 119-run partnership along with Jitesh Sharma, who also scored 49* off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 181.48. None of the Mumbai Indians bowlers were able to control the flow of runs and Jofra Archer one of the main bowlers of the team gave runs at an economy of 14.00.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, and from here it was Ishan Kishan who started playing the anchor role and began to build the innings with Cameron Green. After doing a 54-run partnership with Green, it was Suryakumar Yadav who ensured that MI cross the line and along with Ishan did a match decisive partnership. Surya played a knock of 66 runs off 31 balls and it included eight fours and two sixes. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 212.90. In the end, Mumbai won the match by six wickets with Tim David and Tilak Varma finishing the innings.