'Captain Kohli is back': Virat Kohli returns as RCB skipper, netizens can't keep calm

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli is back at the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore after a hiatus of 555 days in the Indian Premier League. The former RCB skipper has stepped in the absence of Faf du Plessis who is carrying an injury. The South African will be used as an impact substitute as Vijaykumar Vyshak will be replacing him in the second innings.
Despite his return, the 34-year-old failed to win the toss once again as Punjab Kings decided to send RCB to batting first. It remains to be seen whether RCB's fate changes under the leadership of Virat who has had a pretty consistent tournament so far.
Social media has exploded with reactions as netizens seem to be happy by witnessing Virat in his older shape.
King 😭😭😭— Juilius Sneezer (@itsmewhocares11) April 20, 2023
After long back seeing you captaining a side 😭🫡
Our captain is here 👑— ʀᴏʙʙʏ (@kiran4312) April 20, 2023
Captain is back ❤🥺— Braj Chhora (@ChhoraBraj) April 20, 2023
Today Virat kohli will be Captain of rcb#ViratKohli #RCBvsPBKS— MEMVIER (@memvier) April 20, 2023
Virat kohli leading RCB 🥳🥳🥳— Aayush kamani (@aayush_kamani) April 20, 2023
Aaj 2 points for sure 💪💪💪#ViratKohli #PBKSvRCB
Virat Kohli is doing the captaincy in today's match! Captain kohli is back 😎💞! #RCBvsPBKS #RoyalChallengersBangalore #ViratKohli𓃵 #captainkohli #kingkohli pic.twitter.com/y4euOIGcdy— Deepa_singh (@Deepara27213560) April 20, 2023
Seeing Virat Kohli as captain hits different. 🥺— Gourav Rajput121 (@GouravK31354261) April 20, 2023
#RCBvsPBKS
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Read more: RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players
PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh
RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.