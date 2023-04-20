'Captain Kohli is back': Virat Kohli returns as RCB skipper, netizens can't keep calm

Virat Kohli is back at the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore after a hiatus of 555 days in the Indian Premier League. The former RCB skipper has stepped in the absence of Faf du Plessis who is carrying an injury. The South African will be used as an impact substitute as Vijaykumar Vyshak will be replacing him in the second innings.

Despite his return, the 34-year-old failed to win the toss once again as Punjab Kings decided to send RCB to batting first. It remains to be seen whether RCB's fate changes under the leadership of Virat who has had a pretty consistent tournament so far.

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli is back as captain in IPL

Social media has exploded with reactions as netizens seem to be happy by witnessing Virat in his older shape.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Read more: RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh

RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep