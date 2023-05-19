PBKS Vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL Match, Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are all set to give a final push to their chances of making it to the Indian Premier League 2023 Playoffs on Friday in Dharamshala. Both sides are currently level on points and face each other in a must-win encounter. It is worth noting that the Sanju Samson-led RR have a better net run rate than PBKS and looked promising to put up a strong challenge at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023:: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match 66: Probable Impact Players

PBKS Probable Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Singh

RR Probable Impact Players: Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

RR's current points tally rests at 12, and they have lost quite a few encounters as the season progressed. To have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs, RR must emerge victorious against Punjab Kings while simultaneously hoping for Royal Challengers Bangalore and MI to endure a defeat in one of their upcoming matches, resulting in all three teams finishing with 14 points.

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

PBKS can also reach a maximum of 14 points in the IPL 2023 points table, joining RCB and Mumbai Indians, who have one game each remaining in the league stage. In order to advance, they need to beat RR by a huge margin and hope RCB and MI lose their remaining games. Their chances of qualifying as the fourth-paced team might not still be enough as RCB have a much better NRR than the two.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match 66: Pitch Report

The previous IPL 2023 match in Dharamshala between PBKS and Delhi Capitals saw a total of 24 maximums being struck. The pitch is known for favoring stroke play in the initial phase with pacers usually getting assistance as the game advances. The team winning the toss at the HPCA Stadium is likely to bowl first and take advantage of the bowling advantage as pacers took seven out of the eight wickets in the last game.

PBKS vs RR today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Rajasthan Royals hunt for a victory as they have won only one of the last five games in the tournament. However, it is worth noting that the team has performed decently with multiple players smashing record books. Having lost out close encounters, RR look to be the stronger side to go for the win in Dharamshala.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match 66: Head-to-Head records