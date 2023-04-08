CSK Vs MI: 'Play Him As An Impact Player', Fans Urge MI Management To Play Youngster In XI

CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians fans have been eagerly waiting for the debut of Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL 2023 season. With the team's recent struggles and a loss in the opening match, fans have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment and frustration, urging the management to give Arjun a chance in the next match.

Many fans believe that Arjun's inclusion in the team would not only boost their morale but also add an extra edge to their gameplay. Given that Arjun has been performing well in domestic cricket and has shown great potential as an all-rounder, fans are hopeful that his inclusion in the squad could prove to be a game-changer for Mumbai Indians.

However, it remains to be seen whether the management will take heed of the fans' demands and give Arjun his much-awaited debut in the upcoming match.

Netizens react

Kabhi match me bhi khilao! — Pooja Hegde (@mepoohegde) April 7, 2023

India needs a left arm bowler.. let him play at least one or two matches... Who knows he may create some impact..!! — Sreenathvaishnav (@Sreenat99139393) April 7, 2023

What's the point of posting his pics or bowling videos every season — Manish Kori (@Sportshub500) April 7, 2023

Usko kehla bhi lo kabse sirf bench pe bethaya hua hai — Deepansh (@iamdeepansh) April 7, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2021 auctions and was subsequently retained the next year, however, he has not yet had the opportunity to make his debut for the team. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians are the same franchise that Arjun's father, Sachin Tendulkar, played for and presently mentors.

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians will be locking horns against Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

This particular match holds significant importance for the Rohit Sharma-led team, as they have struggled to deliver strong performances in the past three seasons of the IPL, following their championship victory in 2021 and Chennai are their biggest rival in the league. Mumbai Indians fans would want the five-time champions to win the match and open their account in IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted batting XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Kumar Karthikeya, Jofra Archer

Predicted bowling XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Benrendorff, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Team

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

