Punjab Kings' R Ashwin-esque Master Plan Backfired Big Time Against DC; Here's How

Image: BCCI
The Indian Premier League witnessed a rare moment during the IPL 2023 Match 64 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Chasing a total of 214 run-set by DC, PBKS’ no. 3 batsman Atharva Taide walked off the field due to retire out. Although DC went on to win the game by 15 runs and dent Punjab’s chances of reaching the IPL 2023 Playoffs, it was only the second time in the history of IPL that a batsman was declared retired out.
Retired out is a ploy in cricket that exists in the rule book but is very rarely used by players or teams. It is a kind of tactical substitution that a batting side makes by replacing a batsman with another, who they feel can do a better job. This is done to provide the team a chance of finishing at a better total, keeping the game situation in mind.
Coming to the PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 64, Atharva Taide did a great job, scoring 55 off 42 as the no. 3 batsmen, taking Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS closer to the total. However, his struggles with scoring boundaries made PBKS think an attacking batsman would be helpful for them to score 86 runs in the last five overs. It was Jitesh Sharma, who then came out to the middle and accompanied Liam Livingstone in the run chase.
Meanwhile, teams enforced retired hurt when a particular player is unable to continue in the game due to injury or illness. The batsman to be retired hurt needs to have the umpire’s permission before walking back to the dugout. Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya declared himself retired hurt after scoring 49 off 42, as he was seen limping off the field against Mumbai Indians in Match 63 of IPL 2023.
25.4.1: A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.
25.4.2: If a batter retires because of illness, injury, or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - not out’.
24.5.3: If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’.
