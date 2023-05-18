Punjab Kings' R Ashwin-esque Master Plan Backfired Big Time Against DC; Here's How

The Indian Premier League witnessed a rare moment during the IPL 2023 Match 64 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Chasing a total of 214 run-set by DC, PBKS’ no. 3 batsman Atharva Taide walked off the field due to retire out. Although DC went on to win the game by 15 runs and dent Punjab’s chances of reaching the IPL 2023 Playoffs, it was only the second time in the history of IPL that a batsman was declared retired out.

What is ‘Retired Out’ in cricket?

Retired out is a ploy in cricket that exists in the rule book but is very rarely used by players or teams. It is a kind of tactical substitution that a batting side makes by replacing a batsman with another, who they feel can do a better job. This is done to provide the team a chance of finishing at a better total, keeping the game situation in mind.

ALSO READ | With PBKS Almost Eliminated, Here's Updated Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, KKR And RR

Coming to the PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 64, Atharva Taide did a great job, scoring 55 off 42 as the no. 3 batsmen, taking Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS closer to the total. However, his struggles with scoring boundaries made PBKS think an attacking batsman would be helpful for them to score 86 runs in the last five overs. It was Jitesh Sharma, who then came out to the middle and accompanied Liam Livingstone in the run chase.

What is ‘Retired Hurt’ in cricket?

Meanwhile, teams enforced retired hurt when a particular player is unable to continue in the game due to injury or illness. The batsman to be retired hurt needs to have the umpire’s permission before walking back to the dugout. Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya declared himself retired hurt after scoring 49 off 42, as he was seen limping off the field against Mumbai Indians in Match 63 of IPL 2023.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs SRH Today IPL Match Live Score: What Is Bangalore's IPL Playoffs Scenario?

What does the cricket rule book say? Check MCC law 24.4 on batters retiring