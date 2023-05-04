R Ashwin Reveals His Message To Sandeep Sharma To Do After Dhoni Smashed Him For 2 Sixes

Chenni Super Kings skipper and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains one of the best finishers in the modern game despite him nearing the closing days of his playing career. During a recent IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni smashed 32 runs in just 17 balls but couldn't lead his team to victory as Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the last over and helped the Royals win by three runs.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson asked Sandeep to bowl the final over with CSK needing 20 runs to win the match. A well-set MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were in the middle. Dhoni smashed two sixes against Sandeep, first over the deep fine leg and the other towards deep midwicket. The pressure was now on Sandeep to defend against Dhoni.

Ashwin reveals who he told Sandeep after Dhoni hit 2 sixes

Ravichandran Ashwin, who played for Rajasthan Royals in that match in the ongoing IPL, revealed in his YouTube video that he advised Sandeep to bowl the "riskiest" ball which Dhoni might not have expected.

"Let me give you an example. Sandeep Sharma bowled that last over to Dhoni and he smashed him for two sixes. When you are defending 20 runs and when a guy like Dhoni has smashed you for two sixes, the odds of you coming out on top of that battle from there are literally none," Ashwin said.

“What’s the highest risk ball at this point,” Ashwin asked Sandeep. The bowler replied, “Slower length ball.”

“I said, ‘You try bowling that to him now’," Ashwin added.

“At the end of the day, at that point in time, whatever is the riskiest ball the batsman won’t be expecting that. Because the batsman knows that the bowler is under immense pressure. So the batter won’t expect that ball from the bowler," Ashwin explained. The strategy worked and Sandeep managed to defend the total against the formidable duo of Dhoni and Jadeja.

