Rajat Patidar Updates His Fans After Successful Surgery; 'I Am On The Road To Recovery'

Royal Challengers Bangalore till now have lost the likes of many of their key players like David Willey, Reece Topley, Rajat Patidar, and many more. Now, when more than half of the Indian Premier League 2023 season has commenced, Patidar has shared an update on his injury and has gone through surgery for the same. Rajat took to Instagram to share the news.

Giving his injury Rajat Patidar wrote on Instagram, "Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! I can't wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes, they mean the world to me. Back,soon!"

Rajat Patidar was one of the leading performers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 and had scored 333 runs from eight matches at a strike rate and at an average of 152.75 and 55.50 respectively. His highest score for RCB was 112*.

Rajat Patidar shares injury update

Coming back to Royal Challengers Bangalore's current performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, the franchise till now have had a hot and cold campaign till now in IPL 2023 and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. RCB have been able to win five matches out of the nine they have played and have also lost the remaining four games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently took on Lucknow Super Giants in their recent match of the IPL 2023 and defeated them by 18 runs. Batting first in the match, RCB put up a score of 126/9 wherein skipper Faf du Plessis was the top scorer with 44 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers from LSG and ended the innings with figures of 3/30.

Chasing the target, LSG lost Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, and Krunal Pandya for scores of 0, 4, and 14 respectively and the team was reduced to 21/3. The team was never able to come back from here and lost the match by 18 runs. RCB showed a complete and no bowler went wicketless except Mahipal Lomror.