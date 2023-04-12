'This Guy Is An India Player Already. He Is Just 20, He Has Got The Flare': Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praises on a young Indian cricketer, who is taking the Indian Premier League by storm. Shastri’s comments came after Mumbai Indians earned their first match of the IPL 2023 season on Tuesday. MI cruised to the target of 173 runs with six wickets in the bag to clinch the final ball thriller.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma top scored for the team with 65 runs in 45 games, while youngster Tilak Varma yet again mesmerized fans with an entertaining knock of 41 runs in 29 balls. In the meantime, speaking on Star Sports, Shastri shed his thoughts on the youngster and claimed he will make his Team India debut soon. Varma made his debut in the marquee T20 league, playing for MI in 2022, and has played several memorable and match-winning knocks since then.

ALSO READ | DC Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Left In Complete Shock As Suryakumar Yadav's Misery Continues-WATCH

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri lauds Tilak Varma

The 20-year-old has scored 544 runs in 17 games in his IPL career so far at an average of 41.85 and a strike rate of 137.37. "India player already. This guy is an Indian player and I would be very surprised if he does not play T20 cricket for India in the next six months or eight months. He has got the maturity, he has got the flare. He will make a world of difference to the Indian middle order,” said Shastri.

of age, the kind of maturity he is showing, is someone who is much older than that. It is very positive, not only from the Mumbai point of view but from the India point of view as well," Shastri added. Although MI were off to a disappointing start this season due to their loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Tilak’s performance against the RCB bowlers became one of the main highlights of the match.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will Ben Stokes Return To CSK XI?

The 20-year-old hit 84 runs in 46 balls at a strike rate of 182.61 and helped RCB reach a respectful total of 171/7. This was his highest-ever knock in his short IPL career. However, MI failed to defend the target as Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 84 off 46 and Faf du Plessis’ 73 off 43 ensured RCB won the match.