Ravi Shastri Names 'Todu Player' As Find Of The IPL; 'Can Get India Call Up Any Time'

Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma led the foundation of yet another big score for the Punjab Kings and added 119 runs for the fourth wicket while batting first against Mumbai Indians. Livingstone on one hand scored an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls whereas Jitesh also scored 49 runs off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 181.48. Sharma's innings included five fours and two sixes and also is grabbing a lot of praise from cricket experts like Harsha Bhogle and former India coach Ravi Shastri for the innings he played in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was impressed a lot by Jitesh Sharma's batting in the match against Mumbai Indians and considered him a 'todu' player which means a fantastic player. “He is the find of the IPL. Rishabh Pant is unfortunately not available but this guy can enter the Indian team anytime. In the lower order, he is a todu (brilliant) player. His keeping is excellent and he is fearless. You are talking about Shikhar, he didn't play 2-3 matches due to injury but his intent is amazing. He scored 20-25 runs but the intent with which he plays is amazing. And then, they have Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran" Shastri said as per ESPNcricinfo.

'He is demanding that he be looked at': Harsha Bhogle

With every game, Jitesh Sharma is becoming more and more worthy of praise. He is such a naturally aggressive batter and is now doing it consistently for #PunjabKings. Filling the No 5/6 slot is not easy. He is demanding that he be looked at — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 3, 2023

Coming back to the match, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstones' innings didn't prove to be enough for the Punjab Kings as they lost the match against Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the MI batting who ended up playing innings of 75 and 66 runs respectively and easily took their team home.