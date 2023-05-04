Ravi Shastri Passes His Verdict On Kohli-Gambhir Scuffle; 'The Best Thing Would Be To...'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match ended on a heated note when RCB batsman Virat Kohli and KSG mentor Gautam Gambhir engaged in a verbal spat. After the fight wherein both the players were charged 100% of their match fees whereas, on the other hand, former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his verdict on the tussle for the same.

Ravi Shastri gives verdict on Virat-Gambhir scuffle

“I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realize that this could have been handled a lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, and Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all", Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

“Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don’t want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it so be it", Ravi Shastri further added.

What was the whole matter?

After Royal Challengers Bangalore was able to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in match 43 of the IPL 2023, LSG opener Kyle Mayers went on to say something to Virat Kohli, to which Gautam Gambhir came up and tried to separate both the players but he himself got engaged in a verbal argument with Virat. The players were separated by their teammates and both players were charged 100% of their match fees.

Coming back to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore while batting first in the match registered a first innings total of 126/9 on a slow Ekana Stadium pitch wherein skipper Faf du Plessis was their top scorer and scored 44 runs off 40 balls. Virat Kohli was the second-highest scorer and ended up playing a slow knock of 31 runs off 30 balls.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals and none of the batsmen were able to stay at the crease for long. In the end, RCB won the match by 18 runs and also avenged the defeat they faced from Lucknow in the previous encounter in the IPL 2023.