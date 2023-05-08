Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is often known to be one of the best coaches of the team of all time and also the team saw a lot of success during his tenure. Former Indian opener Murali Vijay who is also known as one of the best Indian batsmen and also had a phenomenal record overseas met the former Indian coach.

Ravi Shastri shared a glimpse of the meeting on his Twitter handle and said that he was one of the best Test opening batsmen during his tenure and also understood the job really well. "Best opening batsman who understood the job as Test match opener during my tenure as team director & head coach", Shastri wrote in the Tweet.

Ravi Shastri meets Murali Vijay

Best opening batsman who understood the job as Test match opener during my tenure as team director & head coach - @mvj888 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/HK9pe9z1aE — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 7, 2023

Murali Vijay played his last Test against Australia in December 2018 and had been out of the team due to bad form. Vijay however is known to be one of the finest Indian Test players and scored 3982 runs in the 61 Test he played for the Indian team. His highest score was 167 but his best knocks came whenever Team India went for an overseas tour like Australia or England.

Murali Vijay was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and many other teams in the Indian Premier League and also had a pretty successful career in the tournament as well. Vijay played 106 IPL matches in which he scored 2619 runs at an average of 25.93 and his highest score was 127. The right-handed Indian batsman retired from all forms of cricket on January 30, 2023, and posted a long farewell message on his Twitter handle.

Talking about Ravi Shastri's tenure with the Indan team, under his tenure the team saw a lot of success, especially in the Test format. Team India was almost number one in the longest format of the game for almost five years and the team also qualified in the knockout stages of many ICC tournaments. The Indian team defeated big teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand in their own den and his success in Australia is often regarded as the biggest achievement of his tenure.

Ravi Shastri is currently part of the commentary panel in the Indian Premier League 2023.