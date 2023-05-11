'They Wait For Me To Get Out': Ravindra Jadeja Makes Blunt Admission After CSK Vs DC Match

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the IPL 2023 by 27 runs and have once again strengthened their place in the top two spots of the points table. CSK produced a complete team performance against the Capitals and especially batsmen like Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Dhoni came up with cameos of 20 to 30 runs and also let their team reach a good first-innings total.

MS Dhoni never leaves an opportunity to entertain his fans and they always want to witness Dhoni hit sixes in front of their eyes. The CSK captain came out and hit two sixes in the match against the Capitals, those two sixes won't have mattered much if it would have any other batsman but since it was MS Dhoni, his every six is "what is worth its weight in gold" for the fans.

Ravindra Jadeja makes a shocking claim; Watch

Jadeja accepting the fact 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6HqMhAa4jR — Anurag (@drecothea) May 10, 2023

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has now made a shocking claim regarding the same and has said that the fans want him to get it so that they can witness MS Dhoni bat and hit sixes. "I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy", Jadeja said.

Coming back to the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings batting first in the match, posted a total of 167/8 and the whole team showed a complete batting performance. Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja gave the much-needed boost needed for the team and added necessary runs to the team's total.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals didn't have a good start as they lost their skipper David Warner for a duck and Phil Salt as well got dismissed for a score of 17 runs. No other batsman was able to play well and Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey played at a very slow strike rate. Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar were the pick of the bowlers from the CSK side and ended the match with figures of 3/37 and 2/28 in four and three overs respectively.