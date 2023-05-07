RCB: Mahipal Lomror Reveals Thoughts After Maiden IPL 50; Calls It A 'great' Feeling

The Royal Challengers Bangalore could not defeat Delhi Capitals in match 50 of the IPL 2023 and lost the match by seven wickets. Virat Kohli’s sixth IPL 2023 half-century did not prove useful for his team and they had to end up on the losing side after failing to defend the target of 182. Apart from Virat, Mahipal Lomror, who did an important 55-run partnership with Kohli and also gave the much-needed finishing touch to the innings, scored the first fifty of his IPL career.

Mahipal Lomror played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 186.20 and his innings included six fours and three sixes. Lomror was asked about his maiden half-century after the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 and revealed that he felt really ‘great’ after reaching the milestone.

'It feels like a great milestone': Mahipal Lomror

"It is difficult to score big in my role. My job is to get the bowlers out and disrupt and it is difficult to score big in such a high-risk approach. My job is to play impressive innings. Personally, it feels like a great milestone, and if I'm being honest, I've wanted it for a while", Lomror said after the match in the press interaction.

"I generally like slower wickets because you get a lot of balls to play on the back foot. And this is one of my strengths. I was helped by the Delhi wicket as it was very slow and I had plenty of time to hit the ball", Lomror added.

Coming back to the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a score of 181/4 in the first innings. Virat Kohli led the run table with 55 runs and Mahipal Lomror scored 54 runs to give some much-needed boost to the innings. Faf du Plessis also played an important knock of 45 runs off 32 balls.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals started off pretty decently as openers David Warner and Phil Salt added 60 runs for the first wicket. But Warner was soon dismissed for 22. Salt continued his attack and made 87 runs in 45 balls at a strike rate of 193.33, including eight fours and six sixes. In the end, Delhi Capitals had little difficulty in order to chase the target and win the match by seven wickets.