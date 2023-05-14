RCB Qualification Scenario: How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify For IPL Playoffs?

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Live action from the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, May 14 will kick off with the much-anticipated clash of the Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of the season, eyeing fourth place in the standings. On the other hand, the match comes as almost a do-or-die game for the Faf du Plessis-led side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently seventh in the standings with 10 points to their credit in 11 matches. They are level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders, who have played a game extra. Heading into the first of the doubleheader on Sunday, here’s a look at how RCB can qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.
The Virat Kohli-starrer side needs to win all of their remaining three fixtures to remain a strong contender for a place in the top four standings. If they do so, their points tally will rise to 16, which is likely to put them at 3rd or 4th in the IPL 2023 points table. Alongside RCB, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders can also be fighting for those spots.
RCB just can not afford another loss as their net run rate (NRR) is a major deciding factor for them. Their NRR currently stands at -0.345, which is just a tad better than KKR’s -0.357. Here’s a look at the complete IPL 2023 points table ahead of the RR vs RCB clash on Sunday.
RCB beat RR, SRH, and GT
MI or KKR beat LSG
DC or RR beat PBKS
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
