'Seeing Him Bashed Is Satisfying': Netizens Brutally Troll Harshal Patel After RCB Vs DC

Image: BCCI
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals roared their way to a brilliant victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The David Warner-led franchise kept them alive in the IPL playoff race as they won the match by seven runs. They have leapfrogged Sunrisers Hyderabad to ninth place in the IPL table. Harshal Patel who made his foray into the side as an impact player conceded a whopping 24 runs as the game tilted towards Delhi's favour.
Harshal Patel then bowled a wide delivery
Social media exploded with reactions following Harshal's spell which proved to be a major reason behind RCB's loss.
This spinner Harshal Patel needs to leave RCB and play in under 19 batch 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/l11ZMhTsAT— supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 6, 2023
Harshal Patel's spell:— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 6, 2023
Wicket off a Full Toss
6 off Full Toss
6 again off length ball
24 runs over at a crucial stage
Finishes with 2 overs 32 ❤️💜
Purple Patel for you ✅️
Watching the fraud Harshal Patel getting bashed is so satisfying #RCBvsDC— Lee ᴹᴵ (@Leennister) May 6, 2023
#harshalpatel inching towards a fastest fifty… #IPL2023 #ipl #dcvsrcb— Jrlams (@rahullamoria) May 6, 2023
Beautiful from Rossouw..it's always a pleasure to see Harshal Patel get twatted..muh death over exPeRt.— RoshitOut (@_ShaidarHaran_) May 6, 2023
Harshal patel doesn't need pitch to bowl, man bowls only full tosses. 🔥🔥 What a player 🔥— Sunny Cricket (@CricketKiBaat18) May 6, 2023
#TATAIPL #DCvsRcb #HarshalPatel has rediscovered his own ways He was like this many years ago leaking away runs a plenty Later he devlpd new skills like d slower one & knuckle ball & returned 2 d side - now he has unlearnt them all@BoldBrigade @rcbfansofficial @RCBTweets #ksca— viswanath.author (@viswanathauthor) May 6, 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Starting XI
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Delhi Capitals impact subs: Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Pravin Dubey
Royal Challengers Bangalore impact subs: Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Prabhudesai
