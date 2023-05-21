RCB Vs GT: Clouds Of Elimination Looming Over RCB? Here's Bangalore's Weather Forecast

Royal Challengers Bangalore host defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last home game of Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. However, heading into the day, proceedings look no easier for the Faf du Plessis-led side. It is predicted that Bengaluru is set to witness rainfall and thunderstorms as the match begins on Sunday evening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to accuweather.com, the chances of rain in Bengaluru on Sunday is 24% to 51% from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday. The temperature in Bangalore is expected to hover from a maximum of 34 degree celsius to a minimum of 23 degree celsius on matchday. The chances of rainfall reduce to 43% at 6 PM, but further rise to 65% at 7 PM. While the RCB vs GT game begins at 7:30 PM IST, the chances of showers remain 49% at 8 PM, 65% at 9 PM, before reducing to 40% at 10 PM and 34% at 11 PM on Sunday.

Thunderstorms Expected Around 2pm In Chinnaswamy! Rcb Will Qualify With 15 Points Only If Mi Loses #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/sm5SC1X6WA — SK_Cricket (@sparshkalra07) May 21, 2023

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: What if match gets washed out?

In case the match gets washed out due to rain, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans would share the points. In that case, RCB would reach to a total of 15 points, while GT reach to 19. RCB’s qualification chances will then depend on the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader, the MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match 69.

In case Mumbai Indians clinch a win at Wankhede and the RCB vs GT match gets washed out, MI will finish on 16 points and qualify for the playoffs. However, if the rain gods show no mercy during the RCB vs GT match and MI lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB will advance into the playoffs after finishing fourth in the standings with 15 points.

RCB’s qualification scenario if Bengaluru witnesses a full match

RCB's qualification scenario for the IPL 2023 Playoffs also depends on the result of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 69. Here's a look at all the possible scenarios.