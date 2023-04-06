RCB vs KKR: One Kolkata Knight Riders player Bangalore need to be extremely wary of in IPL

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6, 2023. Faf du Plessis-led RCB is coming off a thrashing victory of Mumbai Indians by eight wickets whereas, on the other hand, KKR lost to Punjab Kings by seven runs (DLS) in their last match in Mohali.

The rivalry between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore is very old and this rivalry has also given the fans the to watch some of the greatest IPL matches. RCB has the lowest score in history and that came against the same KKR in IPL 2017.

Coming to the present, RCB looks much more balanced and sorted both on paper and also by performance than KKR but there is one Kolkata Knight Riders player who has an impeccable record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Andre Russell is one of the best match winners for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has won the team some almost-lost matches.

RCB vs KKR: Andre Russell a big threat to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Andre Russell till now has played 13 Indian Premier League games vs RCB and has scored 395 runs at an average of 43.88. Russell has one fifty against the Bangalore-based franchise but the main thing that shall be looked after here is the strike rate which is 207.89.

Most runs (395) against an IPL team against RCB

Highest Strike Rate and an IPL team - RCB (207.89)

Highest average against an IPL team - RCB (43.89)

Most Not Outs against an IPL team - RCB (4)

Coming to the head-to-head record of both the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge in winning the matches and till now have won 16 matches whereas Bangalore has won 14 matches. If we look at the record of the last five matches, RCB has a slight edge over here and they have won three matches out of five.

The last time when both the teams played each other was in IPL 2022 wherein RCB won the match by three wickets when it was Dinesh Karthik who came at the end and finished the match.

Both the teams have balanced squads and it is very hard to predict who will turn up winning the match. RCB however might be favorites as Virat Kohli has come back in form and he will again look to score big vs Kolkata Knight Riders.