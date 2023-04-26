Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to revenge down Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 of IPL 2023 as both the teams take on each other in their second clash of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led team will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Nitish Rana's Knight Riders by winning the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match. Kolkata also will be looking to get back to winning ways and break their losing streak.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been playing under former captain Virat Kohli as Faf du Plessis has only been opening the innings for his team and has not come out to the field. The RCB middle order till now has not been able to perform till now as per the expectations and the team has failed to reach big scores in the previous despite being given a balanced and explosive start from the top. The bowling however looks settled but the team looks pretty much dependent on Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have a lot to worry about as they already are coming off from defeats in four back-to-back matches and will look to end the streak in the clash against RCB. The Knight Riders batting line has a lot of issues and the biggest of them is the opening pair. Other batsmen except for Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer have failed to score till now in the tournament and the team will hope for a better batting performance from their team. Bowling has looked out of color for a long time but spinners like Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, and Sunil Narine have very well been able to control the opposition batsmen.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), V Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match:

Virat Kohli win the toss and RCB elects to bowl first.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge against Royal Challengers Bangalore and till now they have been able to win 17 of the 31 matches they have played till now. RCB has been on the winning side in the other 14 matches. Both the teams will hope to win the match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and strengthen their position in the IPL 2023 points table.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders: Andre Russell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR match prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore should win the match as they look like a much-settled side with Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell firing at the top.