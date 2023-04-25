RCB Vs KKR: Jason Roy Has A Special Advice For His Kolkata Knight Riders Colleagues

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Jason Roy has urged his fellow players to push forwards following the disheartening loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. CSK posted a massive 235 on the board with the help of former KKR player Ajinkya Rahane who remained unbeaten on 71. The Kolkata giants are scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

KKR looked clueless while chasing but Roy had raised some hopes with a valiant 61 of 26 balls. They went on to lose the match by 49 runs and this was their fourth consecutive loss on the trot. As the tournament almost reaches its midpoint they need to gear up for a tough challenge in the remaining games.

Jason Roy has a piece of advice for his Kolkata Knight Riders colleagues

Roy said, “The talk in the camp is to just keep pushing hard, we got to enjoy ourselves. It is very easy in cricket, especially in short formats to lose and (resultantly) lose a lot of confidence.

“We are trying to keep the confidence high, smile in the change room, making sure our methods do not change too much. As individuals we need to look in the mirror, get better each session and think how we can individually impact the game in a better way. We have had some good individual performances along the losses, which is a bit of positive, but a loss is a loss.

“We got to draw a line in the sand now that the half of the tournament is done for us and we just got to push forward."

Read More: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

He went on to add, "I left the field for 12 minutes at the end of our innings so I was not able to bat for further 12 minutes when our innings started, and it just so happened that we lost those wickets when we did.

"It is just the rules of the game, unfortunately. There was no reason behind it, I really wanted to open and I was pushing my case to open on that wicket, and had to try and do the job in the middle-order"