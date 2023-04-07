RCB Vs KKR: Mandeep Singh Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Unwanted Record In The IPL

RCB vs KKR: The Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in match nine of the IPL 2023 by 81 runs at Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. KKR bowler Shardul Thakur was the star of the match as he contributed with both bat and bowl. Shardul ended up scoring 68 runs with the bat and took his team to a match-winning score.

However, it was the big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell who failed for the Kolkata Knight Riders, opener Mandeep Singh overtook Rohit Sharma and registered an unwanted record behind his name. Mandeep was dismissed by RCB pacer David Willey for a duck which was his overall 15th in the tournament.

Mandeep Singh overtakes Rohit Sharma

Mandeep Singh surpassed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who till now had the most ducks in the Indian Premier League. Mandeep has been playing in the IPL for quite a long time and till now has scored 1694 runs from 110 matches and also has six half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batsman also got out cheaply in the match vs Punjab Kings and was just able to score two runs off four balls.

Coming back to the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on being invited to bat first by the visitors, KKR didn't have a good start with the bat as they lost three wickets for just 47 runs. Big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell failed to score on this occasion and got out in single digits.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed some promise and scored 57 runs off 44 balls with six fours and three sixes. After losing Gurbaz KKR was 89/5 at one stage and then walked Shardul Thakur who changed the whole momentum of the match and scored 68 runs off just 29 balls which included nine fours and three sixes. Shardul and Rinku Singh added important runs for the eighth wicket and took their team to a score of 204/7.

Chasing the target Royal Challengers Bangalore began their innings with a bang as openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli looked solid till the fourth over. However, after Kohli fell to Sunil Narine, it didn't take much time for KKR to wrap up RCB's innings and all the other wickets fell like a deck of cards. In the end, the visitors got bowled out for 123 and the hosts won the match by 81 runs.