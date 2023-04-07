'He Finds A IPL Franchise Every Time': Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Underperforming Indian Player

Indian Premier League fans witnessed a special homecoming to the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched an 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. Interestingly, the match was not always in KKR’s grasp, as they were down by 89/5 in the 12th over of the first innings. The top-order failure for KKR became a big talking point for the cricketing world, with players like Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh and Nitish Rana failing to score big.

Sharing his thoughts on the wicket of Mandeep Singh while commentating on the match, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar slammed the 31-year-old for failing to prove himself, despite numerous chances with different teams in the IPL. Mandeep walked back to the dugout for a golden duck and overtook Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma for the most no. of ducks by a played in the history of IPL.

RCB vs KKR: Gavaskar slams Mandeep Singh

“He finds a franchise every time but he hasn’t done much,” said Gavaskar on-air. The 73-year-old also expressed his thoughts on the KKR skipper Nitish Rana, who scored only 1 run in 5 balls against the RCB. “What kind of shot was that from KKR captain? He didn’t connect at all. And as a captain, I think that shot was completely avoidable,” he said.

IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR: Shardul Thakur shines during KKR's special homecoming

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, RCB were off to a flying start with quick dismissals from one end. The home side lost opener Venkatesh Iyer in the fourth over, before Mandeep Singh and Nitish Rana’s wicket in the fourth and seventh over respectively. While Gurbaz walked off the pitch after scoring 57 off 44, Shardul Thakur was the top scorer with 68 runs in 29 balls.

Having been traded from Delhi Capitals, Thakur proved his mettle by scoring at a strike rate of 234.48. In the meantime, Rinku Singh also mesmerized the KKR home crowd with a knock of 46 runs in 33 balls. On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy returned with figures of 4/15, Suyash Sharma took 3/30, Sunil Narine grabbed 2/16 and Thakur grabbed a lone wicket, as RCB were bowled out for 123 runs.