Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were able to open their account in match 9 of the IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they defeated the franchise by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR registered a total of 204/7 in the first innings and later restricted the visitors to a total of 123 and won the match convincingly.

The RCB batsmen were not able to pick up the spin of Varun Chakhravarthy and Suyash Sharma who picked up four and three wickets respectively. The main highlight of the RCB vs KKR match was Suyash who came in place of Venkatesh Iyer as an impact player and made his mark with a match-winning performance.

Suryash Sharma dismissed one of India's most established batsmen in Dinesh Karthik on his debut. Suyash picked up three wickets in four overs and gave away just 30 runs.

Who is Suyash Sharma?

Suyash Sharma belongs to New Delhi and was spotted by Kolkata Knight Riders coach Chandrakant Pandit. Suyash started his cricketing career by playing club matches for Delhi as a leg spinner. The young leg spinner showed a lot of promise in the trials and later was handed over an IPL contract by KKR coach Pandit. The Knight Riders were the only side that picked up the young leg spinners for a price of INR 20.00 lakh.

"We saw him in trial matches and were extremely happy with the way he bowled. He's quick through the air, difficult to pick. He's inexperienced but shows a very good attitude", Chandrakant Pandit hailed the young leg spinner after 81 run victory over RCB.

Coming to the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match, it was Shardul Thakur who rescued his team from 89/5 and played a 68-run knock which included nine fours and three sixes. Shardul added 103 runs along with Rinku Singh for the sixth wicket and took his team total over 200.

Royal Challengers Bangalore coming in to chase the target showed a poor batting display and were knocked over for a score of 123. In the end, KKR won the match by 81 runs and also jumped to the third spot in the points table.