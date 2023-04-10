RCB Vs LSG: Faf Du Plessis Wreaks Havoc In Chinnaswamy, Registers Unique Career Milestone

RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were part of a stimulus batting display as Royal Challengers batsmen demolished the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers. Virat set the tone with a blistering pace while the RCB skipper alongside Maxwell provided the finishing touch as the onslaught continued throughout the first inning. RCB posted a healthy 212 runs on the board for Lucknow Super Giants to chase.

Faf du Plessis registers a unique record in the Indian Premier League

Faf remained unbeaten on 79 and the player also etched his name forever on the history books. The former South African international now has over 300 T20 sixes to his name which itself is a huge achievement. The RCB skipper also hit Ravi Bishnoi a gigantic six which crossed a staggering 115 meters. This is till now the longest-ever six this season and it remains to be seen whether any batsman manages to breach that distance.

Social media has been full of praise as the 38-year-old defied the odds in his second season with RCB in the IPL.

RCB starting XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

LSG starting XI: KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG impact players: Badoni, Swapnil, Gowtham, Mankad, Sams

RCB impact players: Karn, Prabhudessai, Deep, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav