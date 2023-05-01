David Willey has been a pivotal part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup but the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out due to an injury. The extent of his injury remains unknown and the Faf du Plessis-led franchise has now named a replacement for the English international. RCB are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow in IPL 2023 on Monday.

In a very surprising move, Kedar Jadhav has been named as Willey's replacement by the IPL outfit. Jadhav hasn't been involved much in competitive cricket of late and his inclusion could definitely raise some eyebrows.

IPL 2023: RCB rope in Kedar Jadhav as David Willey replacement

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1,196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 38-year-old Maharashtra all-rounder has played 73 ODIs for India scoring 1,389 runs and also taken 27 wickets with his off-breaks. He also played nine T20Is in which he scored 58 runs. Jadhav had gone unsold in this year's IPL auction and was doing Marathi commentary.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav replaces injured David Willey for the remainder of #IPL2023.



Welcome back to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, Kedar Jadhav! 🙌

RCB Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh) and Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore)

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell (replacement), Manoj Bhandage, Kedar Jadhav ( replacement) Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell (replacement), Vyshak Vijay Kumar (replacement).

Ruled out: Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley.

With PTI inputs