RCB vs LSG: Two Lucknow Super Giants players on verge of major records in IPL match today

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to get back to winning ways when they host a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Following Virat Kohli's massacre against Mumbai Indians in their first match RCB succumbed to a shambolic 81-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. On the back of two completely different circumstances, both teams will be adamant to secure a victory.

Nicolas Pooran and Kyle Mayers on the verge of registering unique records in IPL

RCB will bank on their home comfort but it hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them in the Indian Premier League so far. LSG already proved their credentials last season under the leadership of KL Rahul and this campaign they have already shown vast promises. Nicolas Pooran and Kyle Mayers have been assigned as two of the trump cards by the LSG management and both the West Indians are on the verge of creating unique records in this game.

For Pooran, he is only nine runs short of 1000 runs in this cash-rich tournament. LSG shelled a whopping 16 crore for the player who has amassed 991 runs in 50 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 152.9. When it comes to Mayers, the all-rounder needs only 8 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20 cricket.

Pooran's spot on the side could be unsure following the arrival of Quinton de Kock after the completion of his national duty for South Africa.

RCB probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Romario Shepherd, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.