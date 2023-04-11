RCB vs LSG: Why did umpire deny Harshal Patel's 'run-out' against Bishnoi? Here's the rule

The Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a nail-biting contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, with the latter emerging victorious in a thrilling last-ball finish. Lucknow Super Giants completed their highest-ever run-chase in the history of the cash-rich league.

The climax of the match saw Harshal Patel attempting to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker's end with LSG requiring one run to win. Harshal missed out on the first attempt, but he later hit the stumps directly to catch Bishnoi short of the crease.

RCB vs LSG: Why did the umpire turn down Harshal's appeal?

The umpire, however, turned down the appeal, stating that the bowler was through his bowling action, and the run-out didn't count. The implementation of the rule of running out at the non-striker's end has caused confusion, with Law 38.3.1.2 stating that a non-striker cannot be run out once the bowler has reached the point where they would normally have been expected to release the ball. Had Harshal flicked the bails in his first attempt, Bishnoi would have been run out.

IPL 2023: LSG beat RCB

RCB, who had posted a total of 212 runs, lost the game for the fifth time in IPL history after scoring over 200 runs. The LSG dugout was visibly unhappy with the run-out attempt, and in the end, the visitors won the match by a bye, with Dinesh Karthik fumbling and failing to collect the ball cleanly. It was a moment of jubilation for LSG, while RCB suffered a heartbreaking defeat in front of their fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was all perfectly set up for RCB fans after Virat Kohli provided a solid start at the top of the order, smashing 61 off 44 balls. Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell further boosted the total with scores of 79 and 59 runs respectively. RCB started the second innings with a bang as Mohammed Siraj managed to remove Kyle Mayers in the opening over. Wayne Parnell came into the attack and picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the 4th over.

LSG captain KL Rahul then forged a partnership with Marcus Stoinis before he was dismissed for 18 off 20 balls by Siraj. Pooran joined Stoinis in the middle and smashed a quickfire 62 off just 19 balls. Stoinis scored 65 off 30 balls to help with the chase. In the end, LSG managed to win the match by just 1 wicket.

