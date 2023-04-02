RCB Vs MI: Sadhguru Spotted At Chinnaswamy Stadium Cheering For Virat Kohli And Co.

MI vs RCB: Sadhguru, the head of the Isha Foundation, is present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he was seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first innings of their match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sadhguru was spotted in the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, sitting with the senior management and supporters of the Bengaluru-based franchise. A picture of the 65-year-old has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Sadhguru appears to be happy as RCB dominate Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a terrible collapse, losing four wickets in the first 10 overs. Tilak Varma, however, looked in terrific form as he smashed an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls to rescue Mumbai from a poor start. Tilak's explosive batting helped the five-time champions post a respectable total on the board, Mumbai Indians scored 171/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak's impressive batting display which included 9 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Virat Kohli opened the batting for RCB alongside Faf du Plessis, while Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians. Behrendorff came in as an Impact Player in place of Suryakumar Yadav. RCB registered their first win of the season as they beat Mumbai by 8 wickets. This was RCB's first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in more than three years. They had been away from their home venue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

RCB vs MI: Starting XIs and impact players list

RCB's starting XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

RCB's impact players list: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey.

Mumbai Indians' starting XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Thilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai Indians' impact players list: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh.

