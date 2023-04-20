RCB and PBKS are set to square off in match 27 of the IPL 2023. The match will take place at the PCA Stadium Mohali and it is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start. Both teams have faced each other several times in the esteemed league, thus, let's take note of the head-to-head record between the two, while simultaneously also paying heed to the probable XIs, impact players, and dream XI prediction.

So far both the teams have endured a mixed set of results, with PBKS being slightly better on the IPL 2023 points table. However, today's encounter could bring both at par in the league standings. RCB has been explosive with the bat, as Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have been firing on all cylinders. The team though is still reeling at No.8. PBKS, on the other started their campaign in a blistering fashion but incurred consecutive losses in the follow-up. Punjab is currently at the mid-point in the table and would be seeking to further move up today. Thus, with so much intrigue associated with the fixture, the enthusiasts would be glued to the screens to find out who comes on top.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh

RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

PBKS wins the toss and opt to bowl first.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Head to head

RCB and PBKS have faced each other 30 times in the IPL. Out of those 17 have been won by Punjab's franchise and on 13 occasions RCB got the better of PBKS. Thus, the head-to-head battle is 17-13 in favour of PBKS.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Dream11 prediction