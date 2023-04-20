RCB Vs PBKS: Sam Curran Tears Into Punjab Kings' Batsmen After Loss Against Virat Kohli An

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings suffered their third defeat in IPL 2023 at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali. Punjab won the toss and sent RCB to bat first. The Virat Kohli-led franchise could manage to post 174 on the board but the home side failed to take up the chase as their batting lineup crumbled like a pack of cards.

Sam Curran replaced Shikhar Dhawan as a stand-in captain for the second time this season in IPL as the Indian opener is struggling with an injury. His absence was felt pretty severely as Punjab couldn't chase a competitive total on their home turf. RCB didn't manage the total they would have hoped as the opening partnership of Virat and Faf du Plessis did most of the damage.

Sam Curran reflects on the failure of Punjab's batting lineup

PBKS do have a number of big hitters with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan under their folds but none of them managed to take on the RCB bowlers as the visitors had an easy run on the pitch. Curran felt they were not good with the bat and they will try to rectify their mistakes against Mumbai Indians in the next match.

"I think we didn't let them get away, but we were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well. The rain was a factor as well. The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret, but we'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there."

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Read more: DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 today match Live Score

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh

RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep